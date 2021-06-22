Around 10 policemen have been killed in an ambush by suspected militants in northern Burkina Faso and several more officers are missing, security sources told AFP news agency.

"On Monday evening, a group of police officers were targeted in an ambush by armed individuals near Barsalogho," a town in the Centre-Nord region, one source said.

"The provisional toll is around 10 police officers killed, and others missing," the source added.

A second source within the Burkinabe security forces said that "several" officers had been killed in the attack at Yirgou, a small village north of Barsalogho.

Around 10 had gone missing after the ambush, "some of whom have been found", the source said.

"A search operation is under way to track down the attackers, with military support, and to find the officers who are still missing," a security official said.

READ MORE: Thousands flee Burkina Faso's north after massacre