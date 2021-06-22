Myanmar security forces and a newly formed militia group have clashed in the second-biggest city of Mandalay, according to social media posts from the group and local media reports.

Gunshots were heard on Tuesday morning in Chanmyatharzi township after security forces raided one of the bases of a group claiming to be Mandalay's new People's Defence Force.

Residents also tweeted that armoured vehicles were patrolling streets.

READ MORE:UN assembly condemns Myanmar coup, calls for arms embargo

Clampdown on protests

Since the military has seized power in February after detaining and removing the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, the security forces have put down protests opposing the military rule.

In response, groups of opponents of the coup known as people's defence forces have sprung up across Myanmar.

Up to now, fighting involving lightly armed militias has been mainly confined to small towns and rural areas, but Mandalay's new People's Defence Force said its members responded after the army raided one of its bases.