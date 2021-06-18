The number of forcibly displaced people by the end of 2020 touched just under 82.4 million with 26.4 million considered as refugees.

June 20 marks World Refugee Day, first established in 2001 to recognise the 50th anniversary of the 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees.

Here are some inspirational stories of the struggles of some refugees in recent decades and the remarkable feats they have achieved despite bitterly harsh circumstances.

Maryam Monsef

Born in Mashhad, Iran, Maryam Monsef’s family first fled to Afghanistan before her birth. Following her widowed mother’s fleeing of Afghanistan to escape the Taliban, she along with her two younger sisters arrived in Canada as refugees in 1996.

In 2015, Monsef became the first woman elected as a Member of Parliament to represent Peterborough— Kawartha.

Later, she was appointed as Minister of Democratic Institutions on November 4 in Justin Trudeau's Cabinet.

Yusra Mardini

Yusra Mardini is one of the millions of Syrians whose life was turned upside down following the war in the country where she previously dreamt of representing her country in international swim meets.

Yusra, 17 at the time, along with her sister Sara, decided to flee to Europe on a perilous boat journey in 2015 to escape the Syrian war.

The choppy seas took the lives of other women and children but Yusra and her sister managed to survive the trip.

Arriving in Germany, Yusra continued to swim and ended up competing in the Rio Olympics in 2016 as a member of the first Refugee Olympic Team.

To top it off, Yusra also became the youngest UNHCR goodwill ambassador.

Gloria Estefan

The Latin pop star was born in Havana, but left Cuba in 1959 with her family after Fidel Castro's communist revolution that took control of the country that same year. Estefan was two years old when she left the country.

When they landed in Florida in the US, Estefan’s father joined the American army. She was granted citizenship in 1974 and joined the band, the Miami Sound Machine, which was the beginning of her legendary career that has brought her seven Grammys.

Alek Wek

The famous supermodel fled Sudan with her family due to the civil war in Sudan in 1991 when she was just nine years old. Alek Wek and her sister moved to London and that is where Wek was scouted by a model agency as a teenager, kicking off her relatively long career in the fashion industry.

Iman

Somali supermodel Iman Abdulmajid and her family emigrated from Somalia to Kenya when the coup took place in 1972..

A year later, at the age of 18, studying political science at the University of Nairobi, Iman was working as a translator when she was discovered by Peter Beard, a photographer and prominent figure in the fashion world in Nairobi.

Beard sent Iman’s photos to Wilhelmina. Then, she started working at the modeling agency and began her career on haute-couture runways while also appearing in famous magazines like Vogue and Harper's Bazaar.

Dubbed “The African Queen”, French fashion giant Yves Saint Laurent even devoted one of its collections to her.

M.I.A

Maya Arulpragasam, a rapper, singer, producer and activist was raised in Sri Lanka but marked by constant displacement until her family emigrated her to London in 1986 during the Sri Lankan civil war.