In a step towards atonement for its racist and brutal colonial past, Belgium is returning DRC patron saint Patrice Lumumba’s two front teeth for reburial in his ancestral home — 60 years after assassinating him.

Of all of Europe’s ‘former’ African territories, the Democratic Republic of Congo provokes the strongest reactions, not only in Africa but also globally among liberals and conservatives alike.

That story — brilliantly told in Raoul Peck’s sombre and compelling “Death of a Prophet,” Leo Zeilig’s “Africa’s Lost Leader,” Ludo De Witte’s “The Assassination of Lumumba” and by Aime Cesaire in his splendid and comprehensive play, “A Season in the Congo” — has now triggered a belated ‘reckoning’ locally in Belgium, where attitudes and street names have begun to change.

King Leopold’s statue was removed from a public square in Antwerp just a year ago after another was vandalised in Brussels following the Black Lives Matter protests.

As Congolese people, we are in a constant traumatic state of mourning and the return of Lumumba’s remains would have been an emblematic moment for collective memorialisation and healing, even an unprecedented moment to help close a painful chapter.

Yet to Congolese like me, Belgium’s decision to return Lumumba’s remains looks more like a publicity stunt to present the country as progressive and sensitive at a time when its wholesale plunder and brutal legacies at home and across the globe are being laid bare by the BLM protests.

Put yourself in our shoes: would you take Belgium’s decision to return Lumumba’s remains as an atonement or form of restorative justice without an apology for the injustices of colonisation and without reparation for slavery and exploitation?

Belgium’s colonial rule and its brutal assassination of Lumumba in 1961, a year after independence, left Congo disfigured. Anyone who has studied DRC can draw a line from the ongoing killings, violence and famine in Congo today to Lumumba’s assassination, Joseph Mobutu’s 32 years of kleptocratic rule and Belgium’s 80 years of colonial brutality.

Born in 1925 in what had become Belgian Congo after 24 bloody years as King Leopold II’s private property, during which 10 million Congolese were killed, Lumumba was actually something of a latecomer to the independence. Having started his political career demanding more power, he joined the independence movement in 1958, when it was already in full swing.

Witty, charismatic and energetic – just 35 years old when he was killed, he soon personified Congolese audacity and aspirations. Perhaps, this is why he remains revered in many hearts after all these years, having served as prime minister for only 74 days.

On June 30, 1960, he co-led Congo to “independence,” a truly remarkable feat. He gave Congolese people a taste of nationhood after nearly 470 years of colonial brutality. For me, this is Lumumba’s single greatest legacy, even though the kind of Congo he envisaged seems more distant than ever.