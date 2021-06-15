For Israel's outgoing prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the option of war against Israel always seemed to be at hand since he deployed his war rhetoric against the country's archrival so many times.

In the last few years, Netanyahu had become a fierce critic of Tehran’s nuclear deal with Washington and Western powers. But after gambling so hard through three inconclusive elections, he lost power on the weekend as a new anti-Netanyahu government was approved by the Knesset, the Israeli parliament.

Unlike Netanyahu, who even accused Washington of his political downfall, comparing the Biden administration to Iran and Hamas and “depicting all three as threats to Israel”, the new Israeli government under Naftali Bennett has shown willingness to align his coalition government with the Biden administration, even though Washington has been advocating for the revitalisation of the nuclear deal ever since Donald Trump lost the US presidential election.

Does it mean Israel is softening its stance on Iran?

“I expect that the Bennett-led government will discreetly oppose the revival of the Iran nuclear deal with U.S. participation, which almost certainly will be accompanied by phased removal of sanctions and an abandonment of the Trump approach based on 'maximal pressure,'” says Richard Falk, a prominent American international law professor.

“I would not expect Bennett to waste his political capital on challenging the Iran Nuclear Agreement if it appears to be a high priority goal of the Biden presidency, which is presently the case,” Falk tells TRT World.

If that is the case, then, Israel at least needs to soften its harsh rhetoric toward Iran.

Israel’s softening toward Iran

Yoram Schweitzer, a former member of the Israeli intelligence community, who now heads Program on Terrorism and Low Intensity Conflict at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), thinks that Israel’s tough rhetoric toward Iran will be softened under the new government.

In particular, the centrist Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and in general the Bennett government will be “less vocal” on Iran with toned down “public declarations” that would most likely be in line with Biden’s policy of restoring the nuclear deal with Iran, Schweitzer tells TRT World.

The former Israeli spy expects that on the question of Iran the Bennett government should make “extensive efforts for a quiet, covert and less disharmonious coordination with the Biden Administration”.

But Israel’s softening approach toward Tehran will probably amount to just “talking less but doing the same thing”, according to the Israeli analyst. “Biden will decide on the US policy and Israel can contribute to the consolidation of the conditions (to some extent). But there is no guarantee that such agreement will be achieved soon.”

Falk has similar expectations from Bennett, who has a far-right background. “Israel’s independent policy toward Iran is likely to remain hostile and somewhat confrontational, but less bellicose in rhetoric and style than in the Netanyahu era."

As a result, experts don’t expect much of a profound change in Israel’s Iran policy under the Bennett government, which includes diverse voices from Mansour Abbas, the leader of the United Arab List, a Palestinian politician with the Israeli citizenship, to left-wing groups.

“Probably there will not be a profound change in principles and practice of Israel's policy towards Iran,” Schweitzer says.

“In principle Israel's basic concerns [regarding Iran] will not be changed,” Schweitzer adds, referring to several serious issues between Tel Aviv and Tehran across the Middle East from Iran’s support to Palestinian groups like Hamas and Islamic Jihad, to the Shia majority country’s backing of Lebanon’s powerful group, Hezbollah, Israel’s nemesis.

Israel’s number one issue

In the Knesset, amid fierce exchanges between Israeli’s outgoing prime minister and the head of the incoming government on the weekend, one thing was crystal clear: Iran is the number one issue for Tel Aviv’s security concerns.

“I’ve heard what Bennett said [about standing firm against Iran], and I’m concerned, because Bennett does the opposite of what he promises,” Netanyahu said, accusing the new prime minister, who is his former protege, of dishonesty and inconsistency. Netanyahu has been recently charged with fraud and breach of trust concerning his corruption cases.

"It is only natural to think that the first foreign policy test for Bennett will be Iran not Palestine,” says Falk. Since the 1979 Revolution, Iran’s involvement in the Palestinian conflict has made Tehran a target of Israel.