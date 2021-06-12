A YPG/PKK terrorist attack on a hospital in northwestern Syria killed at least 19 civilians - including patients and medical staff, and injured more than 27, according to officials.

Grad missile and artillery shells fired by the terrorist group YPG/PKK from the Assad regime-controlled Tal Rifat region hit the emergency department of the private Shifa Hospital in the centre of the Afrin district, said a statement issued on Saturday by the Governor’s Office of Turkey's Hatay province, just across the border.

The governorship is investigating the attack in coordination with local authorities, the statement added.

TRT World'sOubai Shahbandar reports that doctors and nurses are also among the victims.

