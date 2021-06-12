Armed cattle thieves have killed 53 people in northwest Nigeria's Zamfara state, police and local residents said, the latest violence to hit the restive region.

Scores of motorcycle-riding gunmen called bandits by locals on Thursday through Friday, invaded the villages of Kadawa, Kwata, Maduba, Ganda Samu, Saulawa and Askawa in the Zurmi district, shooting residents, they said.

The gang attacked farmers in their fields and pursued others who fled to escape the assaults.

Zamfara police spokesman Mohammed Shehu said on Saturday 14 bodies had been taken to the state capital Gusau on Friday, and added that "policemen deployed in the area following the attacks."

Local residents said 39 more bodies had been recovered and buried in the neighbouring town of Dauran.

"We recovered 28 bodies yesterday and 11 more this morning from the villages and buried them here," said Dauran resident Haruna Abdulkarim.

"It was dangerous to conduct the funeral there because the bandits are harbouring in the Zurmi forest and could return to attack the funeral," said another resident, Musa Arzika who reported the same death toll.

READ MORE: Why insurgent and bandit attacks are intensifying in Nigeria