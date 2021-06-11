A Canadian MPP proposed a motion to condemn Islamophobia and racism, but it was rejected by Ontario’s government.

“I seek unanimous consent to move a motion without notice condemning all forms of Islamophobia and reaffirming the Legislature’s support for the Anti-Racism Directorate and that the question be put immediately,” said Scarborough-Guildwood Liberal MPP Mitzie Hunter standing in the Ontario legislature on Thursday.

Hunter’s motion proposal came after a hit-and-run attack, one which the police said was “pre-planned” and “targeted hate crime” against a Muslim family in London, Ontario. The attack killed four Muslim family members and left a nine-year-old boy wounded. He is still receiving treatment in a hospital.

Triggering a stream of anger and grief across Canada, the attack alarmed human rights advocates who called for all levels of government to take action to tackle Islamophobia.

MPPs belonging to the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario blocked the motion on the grounds that they did not receive the legislative text beforehand, which is compulsory as per party policy.

"What happened today was a Liberal MPP, with no notice, tried to surprise the government with a motion that we still have not seen. It is our policy to turn down all requests for unanimous consent that we have not seen in advance,” said Paul Calandra, the government house leader.

But for the Ontario Liberal Party and its members, it is nothing but an excuse.

“Today I asked for the unanimous consent of the legislature to condemn all forms of Islamophobia and to reaffirm support for the Anti-Racism Directorate. @Fordnation 's government said NO,” Mitzie Hunter tweeted on Thursday.

The Party condemned the decision of blocking the motion, saying that “Doug Ford’s Conservative caucus blocked what should have been a simple, meaningful motion for the Muslim community.”