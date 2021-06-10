On Tuesday, the Appeals Chamber of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals sentenced Bosnian Serb General Ratko Mladic to life in prison. He was found guilty of genocide in Srebrenica, crimes against humanity and other atrocities throughout Bosnia and Herzegovina.

This court verdict was not very different from the first instance verdict back in 2017. Although Mladic has gone down in history as one of the most notorious war criminals, his ideology remains influential in parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia.

A track record of atrocities

It was Tuesday, May 12, 1992, when the Bosnian Serb Assembly met in Banja Luka for a special session. Attended by Bosnian Serb political, religious, police and military officials, this was an important day for Republika Srpska – the self-proclaimed separatist region in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

High-ranking officials took to the stand giving speeches, announcing victory and a fight for equality. Every one of them saw themselves as saviours of Serbdom—a messiah complex common in the Balkans.

On that day, the Assembly adopted “The Six Strategic Goals of the Serbian Nation,” the official policy of Bosnian Serbs and Republika Srpska throughout the war. This included “state delineation from the other two national communities” and “the establishment of a corridor in the valley of the Drina River, meaning the elimination of the Drina as a border between the two Serb states.”

That same day, the Assembly appointed Mladic as the Commander of the Bosnian Serb Army. As an experienced Yugoslav Peoples’ Army officer, with a track record for atrocities in Croatia, he seemed perfect for the position.

During his acceptance speech, he seemed very eager to do his job – getting rid of non-Serbs from the territories. In his speech, he very honestly stated that “people [were] not keys or coins to move from one pocket to another”.

The goals were feasible and realistic, but genocide needed to be committed.

“Therefore, we cannot cleanse or have a sieve to sift so that only Serbs remain, or for Serbs to perish and for the others to leave. Well, that will not happen, I don’t know how [assembly speaker] Mr. Krajisnik and [Bosnian Serb president] Mr. Karadzic will explain that to the world. That is genocide.”

Not that he had a problem with it. Or any other attendee at the Assembly for that matter.

His first operation was in Sarajevo where he immediately ordered the bombardment of areas populated with non-Serbs. Bosnian intelligence personnel intercepted his telephone orders to a Bosnian Serb officer.

"Don’t let them sleep. Make them lose their minds."