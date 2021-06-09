For months, the Biden administration has been putting a thick, sugary spin on its Mexico-Central America policy of “addressing the root causes” of migration.

This facade came crashing down on Monday however, when Vice President Kamala Harris told desperate refugees, “Do not come” during visits to Guatemala and Mexico on Monday and Tuesday.

“I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making the dangerous trek to the United States-Mexico border: do not come...We…will discourage illegal migration. And I believe, if you come to our border you will be turned back,” she said.

No Safe Entry

While Harris was blunt and cold, she was bizarrely inaccurate in her statements on illegal migration. Both international and US laws state that migrants have the right to apply for asylum, no matter how they arrive. US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is legally required to conduct non refoulement screenings to avoid deporting people who need protection.

However, the US administration has not been carrying out these legal obligations.

Employing the pandemic excuse, the US-Mexico border has been closed and all migrants and refugees have been turned away within a few hours of arrival. Between February and April this year, the CBP expelled almost 290,000 migrants under Title 42, the public health order, without performing the required screenings.

From mid-May, Biden said 250 vulnerable asylum seekers would be allowed to enter the US per day. But people are still being turned around, and the criteria for determining who is “vulnerable” is unclear.

Meanwhile, it can take a decade or more for US citizens to sponsor family members for visas, while other visa paths are limited to migrants with at least a college degree.

The closed border has meant that refugees have been forced to take even more dangerous routes, walking through the desert and travelling on overcrowded boats. In two months, at least 16 migrants have been killed in accidents near the border.

Typically, at least 60 percent of Central American migrant women are raped as they pass through Mexico and 40 percent of migrants are kidnapped. These figures would have worsened with the pandemic.

Migrants don’t risk kidnapping, torture, death and rape for fun. Harris’ “Do not come,” rings particularly naive and condescending, given that refugees are fleeing because they have no choice.

Inhumane Migrant Policy