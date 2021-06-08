Five members of a Muslim family became the latest target of anti-Islam attacks in Canada. The hate crime claimed the lives of four family members and critically wounded a child.

The 20-year-old Canadian attacker, Nathaniel Veltman, ran over the family with his pick-up truck in London, Ontario on Monday.

Canadian authorities defined the incident as a “horrific act of Islamophobia.”

While Canada presents itself as one of the most liberal states under its Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, anti-Islam hate crimes continue to be a threat to both communal peace and Muslim lives in the North American country.

Canadian legal authorities, like most Western countries, do not define anti-Islam attacks as terrorist acts despite calling incidents by radical armed groups like Daesh and Al Qaeda terror acts.

Here is a short list of some past anti-Islam attacks in Canada:

Quebec City mosque attack

In late January 2017, Alexandre Bissonnette, a 27-year-old university student and a former Royal Canadian Army Cadet, attacked the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec City, killing six worshippers and wounding five others.

Bissonnette held similar views to New Zealand’s Christchurch mosque shooter, Brenton Tarrant, an Australian citizen, having far-right and white supremacist political views. The Canadian attacker was also a fan of former President Trump and French far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

The attacker was sentenced to life in prison. While Canadian leaders like Trudeau called the assault an act of terror, Bissonnette was not charged under the terrorism clause of the country’s Criminal Code.

The Quebec City attack has led to widespread public debate in Canada about why Islamophobic attacks motivated by right-wing political views have been on the rise across the country.

In 2017, hate crimes climbed significantly in Canada to the previous year. But with a 207 percent increase in hate crimes against Muslims, anti-Islam attacks were much higher than attacks against other social groups.