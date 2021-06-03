Israeli attempts to persuade the world that its army is ethical while accusing Hamas of using human shields has been branded as nothing more than a lie in one of Israel's most influential media outlets, Haaretz.

In an opinion piece titled "It's Israel's leaders who are hiding behind civilians again", the author accuses Israeli officials of often using Hamas as a shield against accusations that it's killing civilians in Gaza.

Israel's wanton killings of civilians have led some to ask whether that's "actually the goal" of Israeli attacks, warns the piece.

More damning for the Israeli public relations machine is the revelations that the author makes about how Israeli military facilities are embedded in civilian areas, a tactic that Tel Aviv has accused Hamas of deploying.

Israel's military headquarters hide "behind the civilian residents of central Tel Aviv", and the officers of the country's chief of military staff are only 450m from Ichilov Hospital, says the author.

Whereas Israel can choose where to deploy its military facilities and hardware, people in Gaza often have no such luxury.

Gaza is widely considered as one of the most densely populated areas in the world, with more than 2 million people crammed into a landmass no more than 41 kilometres in length and at its widest only 12 kilometres.

Whereas Gaza's urban planning and demographic growth is primarily a result of Palestinian refugees fleeing ethnic cleansing at the hands of Israel when it was established in 1948 - Israel has had the opportunity to think about the growth of its cities.

In the Haaretz piece, the author says that one of the country's most important hospitals, the Sheba Medical Center, "protects" the Tel Hashomer military base, which is within walking distance.

The underlying claim is that Israel has deliberately integrated its civilian buildings with military facilities. If Hamas were ever to target the military installations and fall short - Israel would likely tell the world that Hamas targets civilian infrastructure.