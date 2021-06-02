The upper house of Russia's parliament has overwhelmingly backed legislation that is expected to be used to ban allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny from running in elections.

The bill approved by the Federation Council would make it impossible to run in elections for leaders, sponsors and rank-and-file members of "extremist" organisations, a designation being considered for Navalny's organisations.

A Russian court is considering whether to designate his political network an "extremist" organisation and could make a decision as early as next week.

Kremlin critics say Russian authorities are widening a crackdown on the opposition ahead of parliamentary elections in September.

A total of 146 senators backed the legislation, while one voted against and one abstained.

The bill will now have to be signed by President Vladimir Putin to become law.

READ MORE: Kremlin critic Navalny moved from jail to undisclosed location - lawyer