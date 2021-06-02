Israel’s use of controversial military courts to sentence students and activists in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT) has once again come under focus after Birzeit University’s three students were sent to prison last week.

Ruba Assi, Shatha Taweel and Lyan Kayed — all girls in their early 20s — have been sentenced to serve between 14 and 21 months, the university confirmed to TRT World.

“Students are charged with being active in the student union and are arrested due to their beliefs, or expressing their ideas,” a Birzeit spokesperson said, adding they had not committed any crime.

The detention and sentencing come amidst a wider crackdown in which Israeli security forces and police have arrested hundreds of Palestinians on both sides of the Green Line, which divides Israel proper from the OPT of West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza.

Large-scale protests were sparked by the forced evictions of Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah and the Israeli attack on Gaza, police and rights groups say.

But it's the fate of those who end up in the military courts that perhaps raises the greatest concern of human rights violations by the Israeli occupation force.

“The objective (of the military courts) is not to catch someone for an offence. But it’s a way to silence any popular resistance,” said Neve Gordon, a professor of international law and human rights, at the Queen Mary University of London.

“Any kind of behaviour or vocalisation of resistance to colonial rule becomes a threat and so any student taking part in the resistance is arrested,” he told TRT World.

Israel regularly arrests students from West Bank universities such as Birzeit and An-Najah National University for participating in political activities. Many of them are imprisoned for months under various military orders that prohibit even expressing a political view or distributing flyers against Israeli occupation.

The crackdown against student activists often takes place during the exam season, which means those who are sent to prison miss their academic year.

“Just like right now when there’s an exam period you will see more arrests. Israel wants to create a terrorising effect on the student body, which plays a major role in resistance. The idea is to instill fear,” said Gordon.

Birzeit University said that Ruba and Lyan who are sociology undergraduates and Shahtha, a computer science student, won’t be able to take lectures and can’t appear in exams from prison.

Israeli forces had arrested 455 Birzeit University students in the past ten years, the spokesperson said. Many of them are detained for months before start of military trials, which almost always ends with a prison sentence.