After more than a century, Germany is officially recognising the Herero and Nama genocide it carried out during its brutal colonisation of Southwestern Africa.

While German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas claims the move was a step toward reconciliation, Germany doesn't deserve praise.

The recognition does not stem from a moral engagement nor concern for the victims but is merely an attempt for Germany to comfortably get over one of the dark chapters of its history without significant damage.

A history of silence and denial

Rather than paying reparations or initiating long-overdue conversations about the crimes, Germany has negotiated an economic deal with the Namibian government behind closed doors. Berlin will pay €1.1 billion ($1.3 billion) in developmental aid over the next three decades, but no compensation to the descendants of the victims.

Maas has presented this decision as a "gesture", but descendants of victims rejected the deal, and some protested in Windhoek, Namibia's capital. They were excluded from the negotiations between Germany and Namibia.

Herero paramount chief Vekuii Rukoro said, "No self-respecting African will accept such an insult in this day and age from a so-called civilized European nation."

Germany is seemingly prioritising its economic and political interests over actually dealing with its past. The country's colonial-era is mainly absent from public conversations, and many Germans have never heard about the Herero and Nama genocide.

It's not taught in schools, nor is it part of the tradition of commemorations. For over a century, German governments – from the Reich to the Federal Republic – failed to engage with this era of German history.

German colonialism

In its colonial endeavors, Germany began to seize and settle the land of the Herero and Nama in Southwestern Africa in 1885.

Indigenous inhabitants were killed or coerced into treaties with the German Empire. An indigenous uprising in 1904 was violently crushed, and German general Lothar von Trotha issued an extermination order, asking for every Herero to be executed: "I shall spare neither women nor children. I shall give the order to drive them away and fire on them. Such are my words to the Herero people."

As a result, indigenous people were executed or expelled into the desert, their wells were poisoned, and many died of starvation and exhaustion.

The German empire established concentration camps, in which the indigenous people were exploited for slave labour and would die of diseases and malnutrition. Death certificates had been issued in advance upon imprisonment. The living and the dead were abused for biological experiments, and their skulls paraded in Germany, promoting fantasies of racial supremacy.

An estimated 80 percent of the Herero and half of the Nama population were exterminated in the first genocide of the 20th century.

Germany did not give up its colonial rule voluntarily. Only after its defeat in World War I led to a loss of its colonial possessions.