Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has responded to several complaints about the Guardian Council’s list of candidates for presidential elections on 18 June. Earlier, President Hassan Rouhani said he had no choice but to write to the Supreme Leader to complain about the selective list. He was not alone. Many loyalist insiders at the core of the regime are disgruntled.

Ayatollah Khamenei says the vetting by the Guardian Council does not mean those who have been deselected are not capable, “It just means the Council did not recognise their capabilities for some reason.” The response has been ridiculed.

Of the 40 candidates who met the Council’s basic criteria only seven were approved, five are hardliners, two are lower profile, one a reformist and the other a moderate. The selection blatantly strengthens the chances of the judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, who is the main candidate for the hardliners.

The former parliamentary speaker, Ali Larijani, and the former Vice President, Eshaq Jahangiri, both running on a moderate ticket, were deselected as were famous reformist contenders such as Mostafa Tajzadeh.

“This is not just engineering elections,” Tweeted Saeed Shariati, a well-known reformist. “It is full scale interior architecture pre-defining even where the sofa should be placed,” he said.

The selection was so banal that even Raisi, allegedly groomed for the post, complained saying he wanted to “have more competition”. The social media hashtag was “appointments 2021” to replace “elections 2021”.

The expectation is that at a later stage the four hardliners will leave the race in favour of Raisi, a man widely accused of human rights violations. A second possible scenario is that if there was too much opposition, Raisi will pull out in favour of the former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili, also close to Khamenei.

The former head of the Judiciary, Sadeq Larijani, had the most damning reaction. He said in 20 years at the Guardian Council he had never before found decisions by the Council so “indefensible”.

Yet, the final approval could only have come from Ayatollah Khamenei as we see from his full throated defence of the Guardian Council.

Presidential elections and Vienna

Inter-related and even more intriguing was the extension on Monday of the IAEA access to Iran’s nuclear sites by a month, to June 24. This was the first indication that the supreme leader is keen to revive the nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action. Despite his hard rhetoric to the contrary, Ayatollah Khamenei is demonstrating flexibility over the IAEA inspections for the second time. His motive could only be the lifting of all US sanctions.

Ideally, the Ayatollah is hoping that by 24 June and beyond, if negotiations in Vienna need to continue, then the new hardline president, presumably Raisi, would conveniently be at the helm. Raisi, who was formerly opposed to the deal, is already adjusting his position stressing the importance of economic relations with the world.