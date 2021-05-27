Israel's deadly strikes on Gaza may constitute war crimes, United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has said.

Bachelet, opening a special session of the UN Human Rights Council on Thursday, called at the request of Muslim countries, said she had seen no evidence that civilian buildings in Gaza hit by Israeli strikes were being used by for military purposes.

"If found disproportionate, such attacks might constitute war crimes," she told the 47-member Geneva forum.

Before a ceasefire took hold last Friday, Israeli air strikes and artillery fire on Gaza killed 254 Palestinians and wounded more than 1,900 people in 11 days of assault.

The UN Human Rights Council is to discuss creating a broad, international investigation into violations in the latest Israeli attacks on besieged Gaza, but also of "systematic" abuses in the Palestinian territories and inside Israel.

"There is no doubt that Israel has the right to defend its citizens and residents," she said. "However, Palestinians have rights too. The same rights."

The proposal before the United Nations' top rights body calls for an unprecedented level of scrutiny on abuses and their "root causes" in the decades-long occupation.

The draft resolution presented by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation will be debated during a special one-day council session focused on the surge in deadly violence between Israelis and Palestinians this month.

The session of the 47-member council, called for by Pakistan on behalf of the OIC and the Palestinian Authority, kicked off at on Thursday with a statement by Bachelet.

READ MORE: Muslim countries call for UN probe on rights violations in Israeli attacks

Palestinian foreign minister Riyad al Maliki was among those expected to address the session, as was Meirav Eilon Shahar, Israel's ambassador to the UN in Geneva.

'Root causes'

The text, expected to be voted on Thursday afternoon, calls for the council to "urgently establish an ongoing independent, international commission of inquiry... in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem and in Israel".

The investigators, the text said, should probe "all alleged violations and abuses" of international law linked to the tensions that sparked the latest violence.

But the draft text goes far beyond the most recent conflict, also calling for investigators to probe "underlying root causes of recurrent tensions and instability, including systematic discrimination and repression based on group identity".

The investigation should focus on establishing facts and gather evidence and other material that could be used in legal proceedings, and as far as possible should identify perpetrators to ensure they are held accountable, it said.

READ MORE:Palestine FM: Ceasefire ‘not enough’, Jerusalem occupation core issue

Israeli attacks targeting combatants kill mostly civilians

Rocket and other fire from Gaza claimed 12 lives in Israel, including one child and a Palestinian teenager, an Israeli soldier, one Indian national and two Thai workers, medics say. Some 357 people in Israel were wounded.

On Wednesday, Shahar attacked both the session and the draft resolution.

Their "sole purpose", she said, was "to blame Israel, whitewash the crimes committed by Hamas, and for the Palestinian Authority to avoid assuming its responsibilities towards its own population".

Israel's attacks on Gaza were overtly against its government of Hamas. However, as confirmed by a Hamas leader in Gaza, some 174 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombardment were non-combatants, civilians, including 66 children, 39 women and 17 people above the age of 60.

Hamas said 80 fighters were killed during the 11-day war, providing the group’s first official tally for losses sustained in the fighting.