The so-called US-Israel “special relationship” isn’t as special as it once was. The bipartisan pro-Israel consensus in Washington is eroding. And Israel is emerging as a wedge issue separating Democratic and Republican voters — and elected officials.

Washington is not a neutral arbiter when it comes to the Israel-Palestine dispute and may never become one. But the Palestinian plight — and the question of apartheid — has entered mainstream progressive discourse and may fuel a drive to condition aid to Israel based on progress in a peace process with Palestinians.

Israel-Palestine, a partisan issue

According to a YouGov survey conducted this month amid the latest crisis in Israel-Palestine, a plurality of Democrats say their sympathies for Israelis and Palestinians are just about equal. And more Democrats say they sympathise with Palestinians (23 percent) than they do with Israelis (16 percent). In contrast, a strong majority of Republicans — 61 percent of those surveyed — say they side with Israelis.

The partisan gap on Israel-Palestine is consistent with the broader values gap that has widened between Democrats and Republicans over the past two decades.

Increasingly, Democrats — particularly Millennials and Zoomers — see the conflict not as an ancient religious feud, but as a social justice issue mirroring their domestic concerns about inequality, racial injustice, and state violence. And in this era of the celebrity influencer, the fight for Palestinian rights has been mainstreamed as it is being championed by the likes of Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa, who hold sway over a young, female demographic in America.

Meanwhile, Republicans ­— especially the older and more church-going ones ­— remain firmly behind Israel as support for Tel Aviv has become not just part of the political orthodoxy of white American conservatism, but also enmeshed with the belief system of evangelical Christianity — with the state of Israel playing a central role in its End Times eschatology.

It wasn’t always this way. In 2001, 59 percent of Republicans said they sympathised more with Israelis than the Palestinians, according to a Gallup survey. That figure rose to 85 percent by 2010 and has remained in that range since then, according to Gallup.

Terrorism and the overall issue of security also remain top concerns for Republicans. And, as they do at home, Republicans are likely to favor curbing the liberties of others to enhance security for themselves or their favored groups. According to a survey conducted this February by Gallup, most Republicans oppose Palestinian statehood. In other words, they are content with indigenous Palestinians remaining second-class citizens or stateless in their homeland.

Republicans do not merely favour Israelis and oppose specific Palestinian groups. They have an overall negative disposition toward the Palestinian people. According to a 2019 survey by Pew, most Republicans — 62 percent of those surveyed — have an unfavourable view of the Palestinian people. By comparison, Democrats view Israelis and Palestinians with roughly equal favorability.

The values gap between Democrats and Republicans is likely a factor here too. The more religious Republicans view the conflict as one between two peoples with opposing inherent characteristics: one “good” and the other “evil.” In contrast, the more secular Democrats adopt a neutral, humanist position.

Progressives rock the boat

Growing sympathy among Democrats for the Palestinians is not an overnight phenomenon. These changes have been taking place for years. What is truly surprising has been the shift in the US Congress, where support for Israel has been near-unanimous for decades.

Though they remain a minority, prominent Democrats in Congress are expressing support for putting restrictions on how Israel uses the billions of dollars in US aid against the Palestinians.

Eighteen members of the House of Representatives co-sponsored legislation that would bar Israel from using US taxpayer money in the occupied territories for the abuse of Palestinian human rights. Introduced by Betsey McCollum, a congresswoman from a predominantly white, progressive, upper-middle-class district in Minnesota, the bill is co-sponsored by several members of progressive “The Squad” and other black and brown left-leaning members of Congress.