Turkey may drill more boreholes in its search for gas in the eastern Mediterranean, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said in a TV interview.

Turkey has already opened eight boreholes in the region, Donmez said, adding that while there were signs of natural gas, there had been no economically significant discovery.

"Our experts are checking data after each drill with the seismic data obtained previously. We could have several more drills close to the ones (boreholes) where we see signs of gas," he told broadcaster A Haber.

"Time will tell, but we are hopeful. We evaluate that there is a potential," he said.

Tensions flared between Turkey and EU members Greece and Greek-administered Cyprus over energy resources and jurisdiction in the eastern Mediterranean in August, when both Turkish and Greek navy frigates escorted exploration vessels.

Largest Black Sea discovery