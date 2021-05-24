US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading for the Middle East to meet with Israeli and Palestinian officials, among other regional leaders, in a bid to bolster a frail-yet-intact ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

US President Joe Biden announced Blinken would depart on Monday for a short visit to Israel, the occupied West Bank, Jordan and Egypt for what will be the Biden administration’s highest-level in-person meetings on the crisis that erupted earlier this month.

Blinken will travel to Jerusalem, Ramallah, Cairo and Amman through Thursday and meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah, the State Department said.

His trip will not include a meeting with Hamas, who run besieged Gaza.

Biden came under criticism from world leaders and many within his own Democratic party for not pushing US ally Israel more publicly to call a ceasefire during a blitz that killed at least 248 Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel's aggression in Gaza drew sharp criticism from some liberal members of the US Congress who have questioned American arms sales to the Jewish state.

"Blinken will meet with Israeli leaders about our ironclad commitment to Israel’s security. He will continue our administration’s efforts to rebuild ties to, and support for, the Palestinian people and leaders after years of neglect," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

'Immediate assistance'

Blinken will also discuss "international effort to ensure immediate assistance reaches Gaza in a way that benefits the people there and not Hamas, and on reducing the risk of further conflict in the coming months," Biden added.

Israeli strikes on Gaza this month killed 248 Palestinians, including 66 children, and have wounded more than 1,900 people, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

Rockets and other fire from Gaza claimed 12 lives in Israel, including one child and a Palestinian teenager, an Israeli soldier, one Indian, and two Thai nationals, Israeli medics said.

The United Nations says the overwhelming majority killed in Israeli air strikes, whose stated aim was targeted armed Hamas combatants, were civilians.

