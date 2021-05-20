As pressure for a ceasefire mounts, condemnations of Israel’s actions from Arab officials have been gaining momentum with a number of countries, most notably Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, forcefully expressing their opposition to Israeli attacks on Palestinians.

Speaking to al-Arabiya TV on Wednesday, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, made Saudi Arabia’s position on Palestine clear: namely reaching a permanent solution according to the Arab initiative and a Palestinian state based on 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital.

In response to continued Israeli airstrikes on the besieged Gaza strip, which as of May 17 have reportedly killed 212 people including at least 61 children, the foreign minister said that the Israeli campaign was “empowering the extremists” and urged “all parties” to stop the violence.

On this point, the Kingdom’s top diplomat is undoubtedly correct. Although he may not have meant it explicitly as such, the Israeli campaign ultimately does benefit ‘extremists’ by serving the interests of both Iran and the Israeli right, and Netanyahu in particular.

What the minister’s statement failed to account for, however, is that Arab states, not only those who normalised relations with Israel but also those who have been most vocal on curtailing Iranian influence, not only hold some latent responsibility for the current state of affairs but have also arguably missed a historic opportunity to forcefully assert themselves in regional affairs.

While the current situation has made it unlikely that Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar will themselves normalise relations with Israel, more forceful diplomatic action is collectively required if Arab states are going to be significant players with regards to both the Palestinian issue as well as the region’s big geopolitical questions.

Latent responsibility and regional repercussions

As numerous observers have pointed out in the wake of the current round of violence, the normalisation deals struck between Israel and several Arab states as part of the so-called ‘Abraham Accords’ have had their rhetorical bubble burst.

Trumpeted by the likes of Jared Kushner writing for the Wall Street Journal as the world “witnessing the last vestiges of what has been known as the Arab-Israeli conflict,” and promoted by its Arab signatories as a means of increasing influence on the Israelis, it has become abundantly clear that normalisation has done nothing to advance the cause of peace.

According to Kushner’s assessment shortly after the signing of the accords, “one of the reasons that the Arab-Israeli conflict persisted for so long was the myth that it could be solved only after Israel and the Palestinians resolved their differences”, adding that the accords “exposed the conflict as nothing more than a real-estate dispute […] that need not hold up Israel’s relations with the broader Arab world.”

In other words, proponents of the deal advanced the notion that Palestinians were so beaten down that addressing their grievances was no longer necessary. This has been emphatically proven wrong not only by what is taking place in Gaza, but perhaps even more importantly, by the mobilisation of Palestinians in Jerusalem, the West Bank and within Israel itself, not to say anything of the popular anger expressed around the world against Israeli violations against Palestinians.

Arab states that normalised relations with Israel not only put their public image on the line by claiming the deals would advance the cause of peace, they – either naively or cynically – risked their credibility as serious players in the region’s longest festering sore and arguably the biggest shame of modern Arab history.

There are also important consequences as far as regional politics go.

Firstly, and most immediately, is the empowerment of the Israeli right and Netanyahu in particular. Contrary to the views of its proponents, the normalisation deals arguably served to empower the maximalist Israeli position held by the Israeli right and championed by Netanyahu.

The Israeli political scene, which was on the verge of witnessing the unseating of Netanyahu by a broad coalition of his opponents, has given a political lifeline to Netanyahu by giving him the opportunity to present himself once again as the only leader capable of ‘defending’ Israelis.

Moreover, failing the unlikely suspension of the normalisation deals, Netanyahu can claim that establishing relations with the wider Arab world do not ultimately depend on a just settlement with the Palestinians, further denting what minuscule prospects for a just peace remained.

Secondly, Iran and its allies in the region stand to increase both the soft-power they gain from playing the Palestine card as well as their leverage vis-à-vis negotiations with the United States.