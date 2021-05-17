Israel has launched dozens of air strikes in besieged Gaza, targeting agricultural fields, streets and infrastructure in the Palestinian enclave in the latest wave of its aggression that has spilt into a second week.

At least three Palestinians were killed by an Israeli air strike on a car in Gaza on Monday, medics said.

Another Palestinian was killed in an aerial attack on the town of Jabalya, they said.

Israel's air strikes have killed 212 people since the late hours of May 10, including 61 children, with another 1,400 people wounded, according to Gaza Health Ministry. Rocket attacks in Israel have killed 10 people, including one child.

Gaza Mayor Yahya Sarraj told Al Jazeera TV that the air strikes had caused extensive damage to roads and other infrastructure.

"If the aggression continues we expect conditions to become worse," he said.

He also warned that the territory was running low on fuel and other spare parts.

The UN has warned that Gaza's sole power station is at risk of running out of fuel. The territory already experiences daily power outages of 8 to 12 hours and tap water is undrinkable.

Electricity and water cuts are being experienced in areas near the targeted areas, witnesses added.

Israeli warships deployed in the sea also launched a scathing on Gaza's coast.

"My children couldn't sleep all night even after the wave of intensive bombing stopped," said Umm Naeem, 50, a mother of five, as she shopped for bread in Gaza City after the latest Israeli air strikes.

"What is happening to us is too much, but Jerusalem deserves all the sacrifices."

Israel said its air strikes killed a senior Palestinian commander.

Meanwhile, Palestinian political party Hamas said its military wing retaliated to the Israeli attacks, firing rockets on the cities of Beersheba and Ashkelon, and also targeting some settlement areas.

Worst attacks since 2014

In the Israeli air assault early on Sunday that killed 42 people, families were buried under piles of cement rubble and twisted rebar. A yellow canary bird lay crushed on the ground.

Shards of glass and debris-covered streets blocks away from the major downtown thoroughfare where the three buildings were hit over the course of five minutes around 1 am local time.

The hostilities have repeatedly escalated over the past week, marking the worst attacks on the territory since the devastating attacks of 2014.

"I have not seen this level of destruction through my 14 years of work," said Samir al Khatib, an emergency rescue official in Gaza. "Not even in the 2014 war."

Rescuers furiously dug through the rubble using excavators and bulldozers amid clouds of heavy dust. One shouted, "Can you hear me?‚" into a hole.

Minutes later, first responders pulled a survivor out.

Thousands flee their homes

World concern had already deepened after Israel's air strike destroyed several homes on Sunday.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al Maliki said more than 10,000 civilians have been displaced in Gaza due to Israeli attacks, at an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday.