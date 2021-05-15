As people around the world commemorate Nakba Day which marks the forced expulsion of over 750,000 Palestinians during the creation of Israel in 1948, Israeli air raids and artillery barrages on Gaza continue to intensify to historically unprecedented levels.

The Nakba, Arabic for catastrophe, refers to the collective traumatic event that saw 15,000 Palestinians killed and 531 Arab villages destroyed in attacks to make way for the Israeli state.

The most recent indiscriminate fire by Israel in Gaza took the lives of eight more Palestinians early Saturday, bringing the total death toll to at least 139 since the attacks began six days ago, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Eight children and two women were killed by Israeli forces in the latest attack on a civilian residential building.

The only survivor was a 2-month-old baby, according to Gazan health authorities who stated that a “massacre” was not adequate to describe what's currently unfolding there.

READ MORE: Israel steps up Gaza bombardment as regional powers seek to restore calm

Protests condemning Israel's disproportionate military aggression and illegal expansion of settlements are also being held around the world in solidarity with Palestinians.

Gaza under seigeHamas' military wing, the Izzeddin al-Qassam Brigades, announced that Ashdod and Beersheba were hit by rockets in response to the destruction of a house in the al Shati refugee camp, and to avenge Palestinians killed in the occupied West Bank.

Total fatalities in Gaza includes 38 children and 22 women, while the number of injured exceeds 990 since Monday, according to Gaza's health ministry.

Israeli forces carried out nearly 30 air strikes between Friday evening and Saturday morning targeting Gaza.

Meanwhile, 11 Palestinians were killed on Friday as Israeli forces attacked unarmed demonstrators in an attempt to break up and disperse rallies in parts of the occupied West Bank.

Lebanese authorities announced that one Lebanese youth was killed when Israeli artillery fire targeted unarmed protesters along the Israeli security fence in the south of the country.

READ MORE: Israel's 'Dahiya Doctrine,' a plan for mass civilian deaths in Gaza

Sheikh JarrahTensions have reached all time highs throughout Palestine after the forced evictions of Palestinians in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem, as well as vicious and unprovoked attacks on worshippers in the Al Aqsa Mosque and Damascus Gate throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan by Israeli forces and settlers alike.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move which has never been recognised by the international community.

READ MORE:UN: Around 10,000 flee homes as Israel unleashes bombs on Gaza