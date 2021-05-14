The United Nations has estimated around 10,000 Palestinians were forced to leave their homes in besieged Gaza due to ongoing Israeli aggression.

"They are sheltering in schools, mosques and other places during a global Covid-19 pandemic with limited access to water, food, hygiene, and health services," UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a statement Friday.

"Hospitals and access to water and sanitation services depend on electricity, the fuel for which will run out on Sunday," it added.

The office said Israeli authorities and Palestinian resistance groups must immediately allow the UN and its humanitarian partners to bring in fuel, food, and medical supplies and to deploy humanitarian personnel.

"All parties must always adhere to international humanitarian and human rights laws," it added.

READ MORE: Explained: The times Israel has invaded Gaza

Heavy bombardment in Gaza

The office reiterated the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's call for immediate de-escalation in blockaded Gaza.