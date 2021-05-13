Since attacks on residents and activists by Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah began, countless Palestinians have slammed social media companies for shutting down their personal accounts and censoring content they shared.

Social media users from the ground and around the world have disseminated images and video content on the attacks, using the hashtag #SaveSheikhJarrah in both English and Arabic.

As violence escalated last weekend, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter were all accused of removing content that shared information on evictions of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah. Many complained their accounts have been censored, limited, or shut down altogether.

When Israeli forces stormed Al Aqsa on Friday, the hashtags for the mosque – Islam’s third-holiest site – were hidden on Instagram, and content was blocked just as worshippers inside the mosque were being met with stun grenades and rubber bullets, which injured 220 people.

Palestinian digital rights group Sada Social condemned Twitter for shutting down several activists’ accounts.

“Sada Social considers the closure of these accounts as a punishment for activists and collusion between the Twitter administration and the Israeli security services, in order to reduce interaction with the Sheikh Jarrah cause,” it said in a statement.

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri declared it was a technical bug which removed millions of stories, highlights and archives around the world, including those related to East Jerusalem.

While he claimed the “glitch” was patched last Friday, as violence proceeded to escalate in Sheikh Jarrah so did reports of content restrictions and account suspensions, which have continued to be experienced by users.

The mainstream media’s efforts to whitewash Israel’s punishing occupation makes unfettered access to social media a lifeline for Palestinians, and the only tool at their disposal to amplify their voices and counter disinformation.

The latest round of social media censorship is only part of a larger pattern of digital repression that Palestinians have been experiencing for years, given the complicity of Israel and technology firms in silencing Palestinians online has long been documented.

Digital apartheid?

Earlier this week, Palestinian digital rights organisation 7amleh released their annual report #Hashtag Palestine 2020, which offers a snapshot of digital rights violations committed against Palestinians living in Israel and the occupied territories by government authorities and technology companies.

The report highlighted the measures ushered in under the cover of controlling Covid-19 in March 2020 gave Israeli authorities free reign to implement a “biosurveillance” regime that tracked people’s movements as part of the state’s response to the pandemic.

In December 2020, evidence surfaced of the existence of a secret police system for monitoring the online activity of any website and citizen or resident in Israel.

While the controversial monitoring program was ordered to be shut down a year later by the Israeli Supreme Court on grounds of civil liberties infringement, recent reports of Palestinians receiving threatening texts from Israeli intelligence has raised suspicions that the tracking technology has been repurposed to monitor their movements.