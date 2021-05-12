When Israel’s controversial court-ordered expulsions of Palestinian homeowners in occupied East Jerusalem led to protests and a violent reaction from Israeli authorities, the ensuing escalation led pundits to ask whether a full-scale war was on the horizon.

But even if it evolves into a fully-fledged war, it will be a deeply unfair one, if you consider the military, political and economic capabilities of each side.

Let’s break down what both sides have in their disposal to fight each other:

Armed forces

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has nearly 170,000 active military personnel while it lists more than three million males and females available for army service. It’s an extraordinary number for an overall population of just 9 million, showing just how heavily militarised Israel has become.

The IDF also boasts a huge budget, with $20.5 billion available according to 2019 estimates and ranked 15th in terms of military expenditure globally.

On the other hand, without any real state or regular army, different Palestinian resistance groups have much less manpower than the Israeli army, amounting to circa 30,000 to 50,000 in troops.

According to different estimates, Hamas has between 10,000-20,000 fighters. In 2009, the International Crisis Group estimated the strength of the Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, as between 7,000 and 10,000. But most recent estimates say the group’s manpower could be as high as nearly 40,000. Islamic Jihad, another armed group backed by Iran, has fighters in the region of between 8,000-9,000.

The Palestinian Authority’s security forces, which were created under the failed Oslo Peace Accords, signed by the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) and Israel, are mostly funded by the US and the EU, and act in coordination with Tel Aviv. Most of the PLO fighters are integrated into this force, numbering around 83,000.

Many Palestinians and commentators see the Oslo Accords as a discredited agreement, which has turned the PLO’s fighting capacity into a submissive security force under de facto Israeli control. As a result, in an active war between Palestinians and Israelis, the Palestinian Authority’s security forces cannot play any military role.

Weapons

The Israeli army has various weapons produced by the country’s homegrown military industry, which is one of the biggest exporters in the world, selling arms to countries like Russia and the US. Many European countries are also clients.