In pictures: the doors of Kaaba open for Pakistan's Prime Minister
WORLD
4 MIN READ
In pictures: the doors of Kaaba open for Pakistan's Prime MinisterPrime Minister Imran Khan entered the house of God during his official visit to Saudi Arabia.
In pictures: the doors of Kaaba open for Pakistan's Prime Minister / Reuters
May 10, 2021

Imran Khan on Sunday performed the Umrah pilgrimage in Mecca, along with his wife Bushra Bibi, during his official visit to Saudi Arabia.

As a special gesture, the Prime Minister was granted access inside the holy Kaaba, also called Baitullah. 

Khan prayed for peace and prosperity for his country as well as for all Muslims of the world. 

On Saturday, he visited the Sacred Prophetic Chamber, also known as Al Hujratu n-nabawiyatu l-sharifa, which means a rare honour for visitors in Medina.

The Sacred Chamber was once the house of Aisha, one of the wives of the Prophet Muhammad, who has played an important role in the life of the Prophet, as well as in spreading the word of Islam. 

Khan kicked off a two-day visit on Friday to Saudi Arabia, a traditionally close ally but with whom relations have been strained for months.

Recommended

Invited by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Khan is there to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of common interest.

“During the talks, they stressed the depth of brotherly, historical relations binding the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the joint statement said.

Both sides signed a deal for financing eligible projects in the fields of energy, transportation, water, infrastructures, and communications by the Saudi Fund for Development.

Saudi Arabia gave Pakistan a $3 billion loan and a $3.2 billion oil credit facility in late 2018. 

After Islamabad sought Riyadh's support over alleged human rights violations by India in the disputed territory of Kashmir, Saudi Arabia pushed Pakistan to repay the loan.

Pakistan then turned to China for financial assistance.

SOURCE:TRT World
