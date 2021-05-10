A bomb has blown up a bus in Afghanistan killing at least 11 people and wounding dozens, officials said, the latest in a series of deadly blasts that has come as foreign forces withdraw.

The roadside bomb exploded late on Sunday in the southern province of Zabul, the provincial governor's spokesperson, Gul Islam Sial, said on Monday.

Woman and children were among the wounded, he said. An interior ministry spokesperson said 28 people were wounded.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Taliban insurgents did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Early on Monday, a blast hit a minibus in Parwan province, just north of the capital, Kabul, killing two people and wounding nine, the Interior Ministry said.

