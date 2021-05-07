While Israel continues to force Palestinians from their homes in the famous East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah based on a court eviction order, some prominent members of the country’s intellectual elite have advised the International Criminal Court (ICC) not to rely on Tel Aviv for its investigation over the state’s alleged war crimes.

In its landmark decision, the ICC ruled on February 5 that the court’s prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, a Gambian lawyer, could investigate possible Israeli war crimes committed during the country’s Protective Edge Operation of 2014 conducted in Gaza, a Palestinian enclave. In March, Bensouda declared that she will launch her investigation over Israeli war crimes in Palestine.

The prosecutor will also look at other allegations of Israeli war crimes committed when Tel Aviv used disproportionate force in response to the Palestinian Gaza Right of Return Protests in 2018. The ICC’s decision additionally paves the way for the investigation of Israel’s expanding illegal settlement activities across occupied territories, as well as other problematic conduct.

In its investigations, the ICC usually tries to act in coordination with countries, allowing them to conduct their own probes. But Israeli intellectuals have clearly said in their letter that the ICC should not rely upon Tel Aviv’s conclusions on that matter despite their “respect” for the court’s required standard procedures.

“We wish to assert at this early stage our deep suspicion, based on past experience, that the State of Israel, including its investigative and legal institutions, has no intention to seriously investigate complaints of war crimes,” said the letter signed by 185 Israeli personalities, including 10 Israel Prize laureates, 35 professors, authors, intellectuals and members of the army.

“Our suspicion is backed by a very large number of documented cases ostensibly involving war crimes committed by Israel in the Occupied Territories in gross violation of international law. Most of these cases have not been investigated at all, and a few have been concluded with acquittal following a superficial and inadequate investigation,” the letter added.

As a result, the letter recommended the ICC to work with Israeli human rights groups to get a better picture on the possible war crimes of the Israeli state.

Outrage in Sheikh Jarrah