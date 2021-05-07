Israeli police have violently responded to Palestinian protesters for a second night in annexed East Jerusalem, amid a controversial land rights case over the fate of Palestinian families threatened with eviction.

The legal case centres on the homes of four Palestinian families on land claimed by Jews, with violence flaring ahead of a Supreme Court hearing on the issue due on Monday.

Thursday's clashes are the latest unrest to rock the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood near Jerusalem's walled Old City, where land disputes between Palestinians and Jewish settlers have fuelled hostility for years.

Documents supporting Palestinian rights

Israeli police said on Thursday they had arrested seven people for "assault" and deemed the situation "under control" after Palestinian protesters were reported to have hurled projectiles at a tent set up in front of a house of Jewish settlers.

The protesters also traded insults with far-right Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir who made an appearance in Sheikh Jarrah where he was heard repeating in Hebrew "this house is ours."

Thursday's scuffles followed violence overnight on Wednesday, when 22 Palestinians were wounded, according to the Red Crescent. Eleven people were arrested overnight on Wednesday, the police said.

"This land is Palestinian land... and we, the inhabitants of the neighbourhood, we cannot accept that this land is theirs, this land is ours," said 77-year-old Nabeel al Kurd, one of those facing eviction.

Court-backed occupation

Earlier this year, a Jerusalem district court ruled the homes legally belonged to the Jewish families, citing purchases decades ago.

The Jewish plaintiffs claimed their families lost the land during the war that accompanied Israel's creation in 1948, a conflict that also saw hundreds of thousands of Palestinians displaced from their homes.

The Palestinian families implicated in the case have provided evidence that their homes were acquired from Jordanian authorities, who controlled East Jerusalem from 1948 to 1967.

Amman has intervened in the case, providing documents to support the Palestinian claims.

Israel seized east Jerusalem in 1967 and later annexed it, in a move not recognised by most of the international community.