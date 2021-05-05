Israel’s president has tapped opposition leader Yair Lapid to form a new government — a step that could lead to the end of the lengthy rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

President Reuven Rivlin announced his decision on live TV on Wednesday, a day after Netanyahu failed to cobble together a governing coalition by a midnight deadline.

"I have spoken to Yair Lapid and told him I am giving him the (28-day) mandate," Rivlin said, adding that it was clear that the centrist former TV anchor "has the best chance to form a government."

Rivlin spent the day consulting with all of the parties elected to Israel’s parliament.

Confidence of Knesset

Rivlin said that based on the recommendations, “it is clear that Knesset member Yair Lapid has a chance to form a government that will earn the confidence of the Knesset, even if the difficulties are many.”

Lapid, whose late father was a Cabinet minister and who himself is a veteran journalist and politician, now has four weeks to reach a deal with potential partners.

While Lapid faces a difficult task, he now has the chance to make history by ending the reign of Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister.

Political paralysis

Netanyahu's political future was thrown into question when he failed to assemble a ruling coalition in the four weeks allotted to him.

That raised the possibility that his 12-year run as prime minister — the longest in Israeli history — could soon come to an end.

It follows more than two years of political paralysis.

“It looks like, perhaps within a few days or a few weeks, we might have a functioning coalition that will not include Mr. Netanyahu. This will be a groundbreaking change," said Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute, an independent think tank.