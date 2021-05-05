Militant rebels have kidnapped French journalist Olivier Dubois on April 8 while he was working in Mali’s northern city of Gao, the chief of Reporters Without Borders has announced.

A video released on Wednesday shows Dubois saying he was kidnapped by the Al Qaeda-linked group JNIM.

In the video he calls on his family, friends and authorities to work for his release. The video could not be independently verified.

Reporters Without Borders chief Christophe Deloire confirmed the kidnapping to The Associated Press, and called for the reporter's release.

“We ask the Malian and French authorities to do everything possible to obtain his release and send all our support to his family and loved ones,” he posted on Twitter.

READ MORE: France urges West Africa to step up efforts in fight against militants

Video confirms 'worst fears'

Dubois was reporting in Gao in northern Mali and did not return to his hotel after lunch on April 8, Deloire said.

Dubois usually works for LePoint Afrique.

The French Foreign Ministry confirmed his disappearance, saying they are in touch with his family and Malian authorities.

French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said authorities are currently making usual checks on the video and declined to provide more details.