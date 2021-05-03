Sixteen Niger soldiers have been killed and another is missing after an ambush against a patrol in the Tahoua region near the Mali border, local officials said.

During the attack by "bandits" on Saturday the toll was "16 dead, six injured and one missing," Tahoua department secretary general Ibrahim Miko said on public television on Sunday.

He attended the funeral of Lieutenant Maman Namewa, commander of the patrol which was attacked.

READ MORE: Many civilians killed in fresh west Niger attack

Rise in insurgencies

The vast desert area of Tahoua in the west of the country sits close to the borders of both Mali and Burkina Faso and has been plagued by militant violence since 2012.