If you thought a global pandemic was enough to ward off the ruthless capitalist tendencies of large pharmaceutical companies and their allied governments, you would be wrong.

The international humanitarian organisation Doctors Without Borders keeps track of which countries oppose the lifting of patent restrictions that would likely save millions of lives in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and who supports it.

When all the countries are tallied up geographically, the political map exhibits one undeniable truth. Rich Western countries, which are likely to earn billions in taxes once the vaccine is exported globally, are resisting any attempts to loosen their monopoly on the vaccines.

In a watershed moment in October of last year, India and South Africa requested for the World Trade Organization to allow countries to suspend or not enforce patents of other types of intellectual property until there is global herd immunity.

Those attempts have largely floundered in the face of Western opposition and the lobbying muscle of large pharmaceutical companies.

According to Doctors Without Borders a handful of countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, the EU, Japan, Norway, Switzerland, the UK and the US are blocking or delaying discussions to lift patent restrictions.

The president of Doctors Without Borders has urged countries to “stop obstructing and show the leadership required to deliver on the ‘global solidarity’ they have so often declared during this pandemic.”

If the Covid-19 pandemic has shown anything is how quickly governments can muster resources and implement far reaching and draconian policies to stop and tackle the pandemic.

Now that Western countries have secured the vast majority of vaccines in the world and are well underway in getting their people immunised - patents and emergency policies that could help the rest of the world have become issues worth negotiating.

When the vaccines started rolling out towards the end of last year, it looked as if, for a moment, pharmaceutical companies could bask in that rarest of commodities for the industry: public goodwill.

Yet, that goodwill has quickly given way to a familiar cry where vaccines pharmaceutical companies are only interested in their bottom line, irrespective of the ongoing global pandemic.

In a recent interview, the billionaire Bill Gates, who through his foundation has been a powerful voice in coordinating the fight against the Covid-19, advocated against sharing the vaccine recipe with developing countries.