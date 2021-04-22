A few days ago, Slovenian media uncovered the existence of a non-paper (unofficial diplomatic note) which dealt with the potential for the ‘dissolution’ of Bosnia and Herzegovina and drawing up new borders along ethnic lines in the Balkans.

People in Bosnia and Herzegovina learned a long time ago that once somebody, somewhere starts ‘drawing’ ‘new borders,’ this usually means that, in the best version of events, Bosniaks are going to end up in exile.

A quarter of a century ago, Serbian and Croatian leaders ‘drew’ up new borders similar to the ones their predecessors did in 1939, on the eve of World War II. Both times, the euphemism of ‘drawing’ has meant that Bosniaks end up in enclaves, refugee convoys and mass graves.

Slovenia, led by Janez Jansa, a far-right politician, with strong ties to other far-right politicians throughout Europe, most notably Hungarian President Victor Orban, also has strong ties in Republika Srpska, the Bosnian Serb entity within Bosnia and Herzegovina. As early as 2018, an investigation was launched into a hefty loan given to Jansa’s party by a businesswoman from Republika Srpska.

The timing of the non-paper is especially concerning since Slovenia will hold the Presidency of the Council of the European Union from July 1 to December 31, 2021 when attempts to push this agenda forward could be expected.

Over the years, Bosnian Serb and Bosnian Croat political leaders, with the help of allies within government institutions of Serbia and Croatia, have pushed for the idea for the dissolution of Bosnia and Herzegovina along ethnic lines so as to merge into a ‘Greater Serbia’ and ‘Greater Croatia’.

The Covid-19 pandemic, rising Russian and Chinese influence in the region, destabilisation attempts in Montenegro and North Macedonia and the rise of nationalism, populism and far-right extremism have brought the region into a tough position once again. A network of far-right actors, namely Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, have overtaken the public space and political discourse across the region, and increasingly beyond it.

In February 2018, Italian far-right leader Giorgia Meloni met with Viktor Orban. During their meeting, a demographic map of Bosnia and Herzegovina was present on the wall. There was no official explanation, but it seems obvious that a discussion occurred about the country’s demographics. Later that year, another photograph of Orban, in front of the same map, was published, with him holding a book published in 2017 by Douglas Murray titledThe Strange Death of Europe: Immigration, Identity, Islam. Its major argument is that immigration is destroying Europe.