The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, has said he saw a willingness to save the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and global powers, citing progress in talks in Vienna to bring the United States back to the accord.

The optimism follows comments by China's envoy to the negotiations, Wang Qun, on Saturday that negotiations were starting to pick up pace.

"I think that there is real goodwill among both parties (Iran and the United States) to reach an agreement, and that's good news," he said, citing progress but not giving details.

"I think that both parties are really interested in reaching an agreement, and they have been moving from general to more focused issues, which are clearly, on one side sanction-lifting, and on the other side, nuclear implementation issues."

Shuttle diplomacy

The second round of talks began last Thursday in the basement of a luxury hotel in Vienna.