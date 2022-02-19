A Russian region bordering Ukraine has declared a state of emergency, citing growing numbers of people arriving from separatist-held areas in Ukraine after they received evacuation orders.

"Given the trend of increasing numbers of people arriving, we consider it appropriate to introduce a state of emergency," the Rostov region's governor Vasily Golubev said in a meeting on Saturday, according to Russian news agencies.

The current head of Russia's emergencies ministry said some 400 people as well as 150 vehicles were involved in operations to receive people arriving from separatist territory.

State-run news agency RIA Novosti reported that those crossing checkpoints were being offered medical and psychological support.

Emergency services in the Donetsk separatist region has said earlier Saturday that just over 6,600 people have been evacuated.

The Lugansk region meanwhile said 25,000 people had left of their own accord and convoys were readying to take out an additional 10,000 people.

