WORLD
3 MIN READ
Reports show 'dramatic increase' in Ukraine ceasefire violations - OSCE
Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) says that the number of ceasefire violations in the separatist regions of Ukraine is equal to numbers reported before July 2020, the date of agreement to strengthen the ceasefire.
Reports show 'dramatic increase' in Ukraine ceasefire violations - OSCE
A car bombing hit the eastern city of Donetsk, but no casualties were reported. / AP
February 19, 2022

Observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) have said they had seen a significant rise in the number of attacks along the front line in eastern Ukraine.

"In recent days, the OSCE Special Monitoring to Ukraine (SMM) has observed a dramatic increase in kinetic activity along the contact line in eastern Ukraine," the OSCE said in a statement on early Saturday.

Violence has ebbed and flowed along the eastern border, where Kiev has been locked in conflict with Moscow-backed rebels for almost eight years.

With Washington insisting Russia has encircled its pro-Western neighbour and plans to invade in the coming days, the situation on the ground has grown more volatile.

READ MORE:Separatists evacuate civilians as tensions between Russia, Ukraine simmers

870 violations in Donetsk, Luhansk regions

Recommended

OSCE added that the number of ceasefire violations was equal to numbers reported before a July 2020 agreement to strengthen the ceasefire.

The OSCE reported there had been 222 ceasefire violations for the Donetsk region on Thursday, including 135 explosions, up from 189 the previous day and 24 on Tuesday.

For the Luhansk region, it reported 648 violations, including 519 explosions, up from 402 the previous day and 129 on Tuesday.

The monitor called on both sides "to strictly adhere to all of the commitments they have made, and take all necessary steps to reduce tensions and work towards immediate de-escalation for the benefit of the lives of innocent civilians," the statement said.

The OSCE, which includes Russia and the United States as member states, deployed its peace-monitoring mission in Ukraine in 2014 following Moscow's annexation of Crimea. The armed conflict between Kiev and pro-Russia separatists in the country's east has claimed more than 14,000 lives.

READ MORE:Biden 'convinced' Putin will launch Ukraine invasion

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan
US deports around 100 Iranians back home: report