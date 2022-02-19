Observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) have said they had seen a significant rise in the number of attacks along the front line in eastern Ukraine.

"In recent days, the OSCE Special Monitoring to Ukraine (SMM) has observed a dramatic increase in kinetic activity along the contact line in eastern Ukraine," the OSCE said in a statement on early Saturday.

Violence has ebbed and flowed along the eastern border, where Kiev has been locked in conflict with Moscow-backed rebels for almost eight years.

With Washington insisting Russia has encircled its pro-Western neighbour and plans to invade in the coming days, the situation on the ground has grown more volatile.

READ MORE:Separatists evacuate civilians as tensions between Russia, Ukraine simmers

870 violations in Donetsk, Luhansk regions