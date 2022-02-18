US President Joe Biden has said he's “convinced” that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to launch a further invasion in Ukraine, including an assault on its capital Kiev.

“As of this moment I’m convinced he’s made the decision,” Biden said on Friday.

“We have reason to believe that.” He reiterated that it could occur in the “coming days.”

After weeks of saying the US wasn’t sure if Putin had made the final decision to launch a widespread invasion, Biden said that assessment had changed, citing the Americans' “significant intelligence capability.”

Meanwhile, the Kremlin announced massive nuclear drills to flex its military muscle, and Putin pledged to protect Russia’s national interests against what it sees as encroaching Western threats.

READ MORE:Separatists evacuate civilians as tensions between Russia, Ukraine simmers

Lavrov-Blinken meeting

But with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken scheduled to speak with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on February 24th, Biden said there is still time for negotiations to defuse the crisis.

"Diplomacy is always a possibility," he said.

Biden said Moscow is conducting a disinformation campaign, including, accusing Kiev of planning its own attack in order to create a pretext for a Russian invasion.