US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accepted an invitation to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov next week "provided there is no further Russian invasion of Ukraine," the State Department has said.

The meeting, which was initially suggested by the United States, was initiated "because we believe the only responsible way to resolve this crisis is through diplomacy and dialogue," State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday.

Blinken said earlier on Thursday he had sent a letter to Lavrov proposing a meeting next week in Europe.

US President Joe Biden will host a call on Friday about the Ukraine crisis with the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, Britain, the European Union, and NATO.

Meanwhile, US officials held discussions with Saudi Arabia about a "collaborative approach" to managing potential market pressures stemming from a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the White House said.

"In Saudi Arabia, State Department Special Envoy for Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein joined Brett McGurk (coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa) to discuss a collaborative approach to managing potential market pressures stemming from a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine," the White House said in a statement.

Shella hit kindergarten in eastern Ukraine

Fears of a new war in Europe resurged on Thursday as violence spiked in a long-running standoff in eastern Ukraine that some worried could provide the spark for a wider conflict.

Separatists in the Luhansk region reported an increase in Ukrainian government shelling along the tense line of contact. Separatist official Rodion Miroshnik said rebel forces returned fire.

Ukraine disputed the claim, saying separatists had shelled its forces but they didn't fire back.

The Ukrainian military command said shells hit a kindergarten in Stanytsia Luhanska, wounding two teachers, and cut power to half the town.

The head of the monitoring mission for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Yasar Halit Cevik, said it reported 500 explosions along the contact line from Wednesday evening to Thursday.