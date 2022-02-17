Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has called claims that Iran was pursuing a bomb “nonsense," saying they were meant to deprive the country of its legitimate right to nuclear power.

In a televised speech on Thursday, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged the importance of nuclear energy for Iran, while again asserting that it had no interest in nuclear weapons.

Khamenei vowed that his country would ramp up development of its civilian nuclear program, as major world powers continued delicate talks in Vienna to revive Tehran’s landmark nuclear deal.

Khamenei’s remarks seemed to be aimed at the countries involved in the Vienna talks.

“Enemies are making cruel moves against our nuclear energy issue, (putting) sanctions on nuclear energy that they know is peaceful," he said. “They do not want Iran to achieve this great and significant progress.”

The accord, which former US President Donald Trump abandoned nearly four years ago, granted Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its atomic program.

Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, tweeted late on Wednesday that the parties were "closer than ever" to an agreement.

