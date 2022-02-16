Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson suspects some of its employees in Iraq may have bribed Daesh members to get its road transports through the country.

"What we see is that people have paid for road transport through areas controlled by terrorist organisations", including Daesh, Ericsson Chief Executive Borje Ekholm said on Wednesday.

"With the means we have, we haven't been able to determine the final recipients of these payments," he told Swedish financial daily Dagens Industri.

Ericsson's share price tumbled by seven percent in opening trading on the Stockholm stock exchange after the news.

The comments came hours after the company released a statement late on Tuesday, admitting "serious breaches of compliance rules and the company's code of business ethics" regarding Ericsson employees, vendors and suppliers in Iraq between 2011 and 2019.

CEO Ekholm told Dagens Industri that Ericsson had shared the conclusions of its investigation with US authorities.

Under scrutiny

The company said an internal investigation conducted in 2019 had revealed "evidence of corruption-related misconduct".