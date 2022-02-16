Eighteen people have been killed in an attack in the remote village of northeast Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) by a notorious ethnic militia, a local official and a civilian campaigner have said.

Innocent Matukadala, head of the Banyali Kilo administrative area in Ituri province, told the AFP news agency that 18 people had been killed by "CODECO militiamen" in Ituri province.

"People are angry. Tensions are high but we are trying to calm things down," he said.

The assailants used "machetes, arrows, firearms. Seven children and six women were among the victims," said Jean-Robert Basiloko, who represents civil society groups in Banyali Kilo.

Concurring sources say that UN peacekeeping troops and humanitarian groups had left the area, located in Djugu territory, several weeks ago.

Feud between rival communities

CODECO –– the Cooperative for the Development of the Congo –– is a political-religious sect that claims to represent the interests of the Lendu ethnic group.

The Lendu and Hema communities have a long-standing feud that led to thousands of deaths between 1999 and 2003 before intervention by a European peacekeeping force.

Violence then resumed in 2017, blamed on the emergence of CODECO.

Since then, CODECO attacks have caused hundreds of deaths and prompted more than 1.5 million people to flee their homes, while half of the region's population faces food insecurity, according to the Danish Refugee Council.

Sixty-two people, mainly from the Hema, were killed in early February when machete-wielding men attacked a camp for displaced people.

Eastern DR Congo is home to scores of armed groups, many of them a legacy of bloody wars in the 1990s.