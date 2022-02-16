WORLD
4 MIN READ
Women, children among villagers killed in DR Congo massacre
Notorious ethnic militia, CODECO, kills 18 villagers in a remote village of northeastern Ituri province, officials say, adding assailants used "machetes, arrows, firearms" in the attack.
Women, children among villagers killed in DR Congo massacre
Commanders of URDPC/CODECO militia walk through the village of Linga on January 13, 2022, in Ituri province, DR Congo. / AFP Archive
February 16, 2022

Eighteen people have been killed in an attack in the remote village of northeast Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) by a notorious ethnic militia, a local official and a civilian campaigner have said.

Innocent Matukadala, head of the Banyali Kilo administrative area in Ituri province, told the AFP news agency that 18 people had been killed by "CODECO militiamen" in Ituri province.

"People are angry. Tensions are high but we are trying to calm things down," he said.

The assailants used "machetes, arrows, firearms. Seven children and six women were among the victims," said Jean-Robert Basiloko, who represents civil society groups in Banyali Kilo.

Concurring sources say that UN peacekeeping troops and humanitarian groups had left the area, located in Djugu territory, several weeks ago.

READ MORE: Scores of displaced people killed by militia in DR Congo

Feud between rival communities 

CODECO –– the Cooperative for the Development of the Congo –– is a political-religious sect that claims to represent the interests of the Lendu ethnic group.

The Lendu and Hema communities have a long-standing feud that led to thousands of deaths between 1999 and 2003 before intervention by a European peacekeeping force.

Violence then resumed in 2017, blamed on the emergence of CODECO.

Since then, CODECO attacks have caused hundreds of deaths and prompted more than 1.5 million people to flee their homes, while half of the region's population faces food insecurity, according to the Danish Refugee Council.

Sixty-two people, mainly from the Hema, were killed in early February when machete-wielding men attacked a camp for displaced people.

Eastern DR Congo is home to scores of armed groups, many of them a legacy of bloody wars in the 1990s.

Recommended

READ MORE:Civilians among dozens killed in DRC fighting

ADF militant attack 

In a separate incident overnight on Sunday, seven people were killed in the neighbouring province of North Kivu by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a local source said.

The attack targeted the village of Ndiva, said Odette Zawadi, a representative for NGOs at Watalinga in the territory of Beni.

Four "ADF terrorists" were killed, the Congolese army's spokesman for the region, Captain Anthony Mualushayi, said.

Daesh terror group describes the ADF, the bloodiest group in the region, as its local affiliate.

Ndiva lies nine kilometres from the headquarters of the Ugandan military mission in DR Congo.

Ugandan troops entered the country on November 30 in a joint anti-ADF operation with Congolese forces.

Both Ituri and North Kivu have been under a "state of siege" since May.

Under it, senior civilian positions in the provinces have been taken over by army or police offices, in a declared bid to speed up actions against armed groups. 

Despite the measure, attacks continue.

READ MORE: Gold diggers fight for survival in DR Congo

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan