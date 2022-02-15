A project called AssangeDAO, launched to support Julian Assange’s legal case, managed to raise over $55 million last week.

The collective, a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) – or people pursuing a common interest without any central authority – began mobilising on December 10, the day that the US government won its appeal over a British court ruling that barred Assange’s extradition to the US.

Currently in a London prison, the WikiLeaks’ founder is battling extradition from the UK to the US, where authorities want Assange to face trial on 18 criminal charges including breaking a spying law, after WikiLeaks began to publish thousands of secret classified files and diplomatic cables in 2010.

If extradited, he faces 175 years in prison.

Soon after AssangeDAO’s launch, the group teamed with Assange’s brother, Gabriel Shipton, to collect funds for the purpose of bidding on a non-fungible token (NFT) created by Assange and digital artist Pak.

NFTs are a cryptocurrency asset that uses the blockchain, or a digital ledger, to record the ownership status of digital files such as images, videos, and even online gaming items.

Within the first day of launching on February 3, over 67 ether (Ethereum) – about $215,000 – was raised. Less than a week later, about 17,422 ether, or $55 million, was raised, on Juicebox – the same platform previously used by ConstitutionDAO in its unsuccessful $49 million bid for an original copy of the US Constitution.

“The desire to achieve Julian’s liberation and uphold civil liberties,” drove the spike in donations, AssangeDAO’s core moderator Josh (username JB87), said.

There were over 10,000 contributors, including Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin who donated 10 ether, or approximately $32,000.