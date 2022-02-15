The European Union's data protection watchdog has called for a ban on the controversial spyware tool Pegasus, developed by Israeli-based NSO Group.

"A ban on the development and the deployment of spyware with the capability of Pegasus in the EU would be the most effective option to protect our fundamental rights and freedoms", the EDPS said on Tuesday.

"At the centre of debate on tools like Pegasus should not only be the use of the technology, but the importance we attribute to the right to privacy."

Global pressure