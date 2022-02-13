WORLD
3 MIN READ
US denies breaching Russia's territory in submarine incident
US military spokesman has said Moscow’s claims of a US submarine infringing on Russia’s territorial waters have “no truth”.
US denies breaching Russia's territory in submarine incident
Russian Defense Ministry has said it had chased away a US submarine in Russian waters in the Pacific, near the disputed Kuril islands. / AP
February 13, 2022

The United States did not carry out operations in Russian territorial waters, the US military has said.

"There is no truth to the Russian claims of our operations in their territorial waters," US military spokesman Captain Kyle Raines said in a statement on Saturday.

"I will not comment on the precise location of our submarines but we do fly, sail, and operate safely in international waters," the statement added.

Earlier Russian Defense Ministry has said it had chased away a US submarine in Russian waters in the Pacific, near the disputed Kuril islands.

According to a statement, the US submarine was detected near the Far East islands as the Russian military is holding naval exercises.

The US side ignored a Russian military warning calling on the submarine to leave the country's waters, said the ministry, adding that a Russian Navy frigate chased off the sub.

READ MORE:Biden warns Putin of 'swift and severe costs' if Russia invades Ukraine

Recommended

Russia summons US attaché

The US military attaché in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Defense Ministry over the alleged violation, Russian Defense Ministry said.

Ownership of the four southernmost Kuril Islands is disputed between Russia and Japan.

The incident comes amid rising tensions over the Eastern European country of Ukraine, with some 100,000 Russian troops amassed at its borders and the US warning Russia could invade “at any time.”

The US has threatened sanctions over any military aggression, while Moscow denies any intention to invade.

READ MORE:US couldn't quell Russia's security concerns - Kremlin

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway