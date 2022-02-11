Late last month, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani became the first head of state from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to visit Washington since Joe Biden’s presidency began.

During the visit, Biden hailed Qatar as a “good friend and reliable partner” and promised to designate the Gulf country a major non-NATO ally. Qatar, now to become the third GCC state with the status, will benefit from special “defence trade and security cooperation” along with “military and economic privileges.”

This decision was not hasty - the Trump administration was also mulling the move. And even if the designation came later than some analysts may have expected, the decision sends a clear message about the value which the US places on its deep relationship with Doha, many years of close cooperation across several files, and three issues of particular concern to Washington.

The Afghanistan File

Since the Obama era, Qatar has been a useful conduit between Kabul and the West. Today the situation in post-US Afghanistan, nearly six months after the Taliban took control of the country, has led Washington to place increased value on its close relationship with Doha.

Last year, Qatar helped the US’ evacuation efforts from Afghanistan. Tens of thousands of Afghans left their country via Qatar in the aftermath of the Taliban’s takeover. Building on its go-between position, by August 2021 the Qataris started playing a special role in Afghanistan on behalf of Washington. In November, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Qatar would formally become the diplomatic representative of the US in Afghanistan via a US interest section in the Qatari embassy in Kabul.

Europe’s energy concerns

From an energy standpoint, the crisis in Ukraine has raised major concerns in western countries which has put some attention on Qatar. There are fears that the Kremlin might weaponise Russia’s energy supplies to gain greater leverage over EU member-states if there is a war or if new sanctions are imposed on Moscow. As a result, the US and Doha have been discussing possible diversions of Qatar’s gas exports away from Asian customers so they can be delivered to Europe under such circumstances.

“We have another geopolitical crisis, another potential crisis [in which] the US is looking for help from its partners, and even though Qatar is far away from the geographical center of this crisis, Ukraine, it can make quite a substantial contribution by virtue of its gas reserves,” Dr Tobias Borck, a research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), told TRT World.

Regardless of the extent to which such a plan is practical for Qatar, its possibility – and Qatar’s preparedness to respond positively – demonstrates the importance of the US for the Gulf nation.

Mindful of the fact that the other Gulf Arab states are staying far more geopolitically neutral vis-a-vis Ukraine while not wanting to anger Moscow, Qatar is basically the only GCC member that is on NATO’s side in this standoff.

Iran’s nuclear program

Qatar is trying to help narrow the differences between the US and Iran’s conditions for reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Doha has its own vested interests in seeing the P5+1 and Iran reconstitute the accord, which helps explain why Qatar wants to help bring about such an outcome.

In terms of exporting its gas, Qatar has no alternative to the Strait of Hormuz. Thus, Doha has major incentives to help salvage the nuclear accord as a means of minimising any risk of war or regional insecurity in the Gulf.