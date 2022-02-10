At least twelve people have been injured at Saudi Arabia's Abha airport by shrapnel from a drone intercepted by air defences.

Those injured on Thursday included travellers and workers of various nationalities, the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group said in two statements carried by state media.

Air traffic operations returned to normal after standard safety procedures were carried out, the coalition said.

The coalition has been fighting the Houthis since early 2015, after the group ousted Yemen's internationally recognised government from power in the capital Sanaa.

In the crosshairs