Syrian regime air defences have shot down a number of "Israeli aggression's missiles" around the Arab country's capital Damascus, state media reported, as Israel claimed to hit regime defence facilities.

The regime air defences confronted "hostile targets" over Damascus early on Wednesday, state television, SANA, reported.

Israel military, however, said it targetted Syrian missile batteries, radar after an anti-aircraft missile was fired towards Israel.

"The launch of an anti-aircraft missile from Syrian territory towards Israel was identified," the Israeli military said on Twitter.

"The missile exploded in mid-air and there was no need to intercept it."

Meanwhile, rocket warning sirens sounded in northern Israel, the Israeli military said.