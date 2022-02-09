WORLD
Syrian regime 'shoots down' Israeli missiles above Damascus
Syrian regime claims it intercepted Israeli missiles over and around the capital while Israeli military allegedly hits Syrian missile batteries and radar in a fresh bout of skirmishes between the Middle East rivals.
Israel has launched hundreds of strikes in war-ravaged Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. / TRTWorld
February 9, 2022

Syrian regime air defences have shot down a number of "Israeli aggression's missiles" around the Arab country's capital Damascus, state media reported, as Israel claimed to hit regime defence facilities.

The regime air defences confronted "hostile targets" over Damascus early on Wednesday, state television, SANA, reported.

Israel military, however, said it targetted Syrian missile batteries, radar after an anti-aircraft missile was fired towards Israel.

"The launch of an anti-aircraft missile from Syrian territory towards Israel was identified," the Israeli military said on Twitter. 

"The missile exploded in mid-air and there was no need to intercept it."

Meanwhile, rocket warning sirens sounded in northern Israel, the Israeli military said. 

The warnings sounded at about the same time as the reports from Syria.

Regime soldier dead

SANA said one soldier was killed and five others wounded, "along with material damage".

Israel has mounted frequent attacks against what it claims are Iranian targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed militias led by Lebanon's Hezbollah have supported regime leader Bashar al Assad over the past decade in Syria's civil war.

Israel rarely comments on the air strikes it carries out in Syria but has said repeatedly it will not allow its archfoe Iran to extend its footprint in the country.

READ MORE:Israel targets Syria's Latakia, causes damage

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway