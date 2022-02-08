The furore in India over a Twitter post shared by a Pakistani partner of Hyundai has underlined how easily multinational companies can get entangled in a geopolitical storm.

The South Korean car manufacturer maintains operations in both India and Pakistan - the nuclear armed neighbours who have fought three wars and came close to another one in 2019.

Over the weekend, Nishat Group - Hyundai’s Pakistani affiliate - sent out a post commemorating Kashmir Solidarity Day. That sparked an outcry in India, which is Hyundai’s second biggest market after South Korea.

Kashmir is a disputed territory claimed by both New Delhi and Islamabad.

Even though Hyundai’s Pakistani affiliate deleted the post, it’s ramifications can still be seen as Indians continue to call for a boycott of Hyundai cars.

This isn’t a one-off event. It has become increasingly challenging for multinational companies to manoeuvre around geopolitical tensions in recent years.

Here are a few other examples:

Huawei’s Chinese connection

Huawei is one of the biggest casualties of a tussle between two superpowers.

The privately-owned Chinese telecom giant faces multiple legal challenges in the United States.

Huawei is the world’s largest supplier of telecoms equipment and products that form the backbone of wireless networks.

In recent years, it has been singled out and banned from participating in contracts for 5G networks in a number of countries as Washington suspects Huawei’s equipment can be used by the Chinese government to spy on others.

Even though it has never been proven that Huawei has been used to spy on anyone, the Zhejiang-based company remains an outcast in major markets.

Elbit Systems bows out

Few rifts are as enduring and global in nature as Israel-Palestine — and the companies which come in between end up paying a high price.

Elbit Systems, Israel’s biggest privately-owned arms manufacturer, was forced to shut its factory in Oldham, a town in Northern UK, last month in the face of persistent protests from activists.

The company, which is the biggest supplier of drones to Israeli forces, faced backlash as activists said Tel Aviv uses Elbit technology to maintain an illegal occupation over Palestinian territories.

As companies expand, raising money from one market and selling products in another, the risks they face are also multiplying, experts say.